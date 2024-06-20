Apple has launched its annual Back to School promotion for college students in the United States. It runs through September 30.
The 2024 promo offers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. Apple is also offering students 20% off AppleCare+ plans. Here are the promotions:
- iMac ($150 gift card)
- MacBook Air ($150 gift card)
- MacBook Pro ($150 gift card)
- Mac mini ($100 gift card)
- iPad Pro 11-inch / 13-inch, M4 chip ($100 gift card)
- iPad Air 11-inch / 13-inch, M2 chip ($100 gift card)
