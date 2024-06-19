Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From The MacObserver: Reports are surfacing of a battery problem with iPhone 13 devices in China.

° From AppleInsider: Analysts at JP Morgan say that Apple’s launch of AI features will prompt users to upgrade their iPhones, and has raised the price target by $20.

° From the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): The European Union has purportedly accepted some concessions made by Apple over allowing third-party rivals access to its hardware NFC systems at the core of Apple Pay.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple hasn’t had much luck persuading car makers to adopt its next-gen CarPlay, in which its own UI takes over all or most of the vehicle’s displays. But a feature known as punch-through might be the compromise which gets the company at least some of the way there.

° From MacRumors: Apple tells developers that it’s expanding the Vision Pro App Store to new markets ahead of when the device is set to launch in additional countries.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the next stop on The Road to Macstock Conference and Expo is a conversation with Dave Hamilton of Mac Geek Gab.

