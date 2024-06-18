RemotePC, a remote desktop access service, has updated its solution for macOS and Windows. According to the folks at RemotePC, new enhancements include:
- Microsoft App store release – users can now download viewer/host applications via Windows app store.
- Desktop shortcut feature – allows users to quickly access host machines
- Better remote session quality
- Remote to remote Copy/Paste support (host-to-host) for files, folders, and content.
- New redirect microphone input feature
- View only option
- Multiple file transfer support – users can drag and drop multiple folders into the remote machine.
Along with the new enhancements, RemotePC also boasts such features as:
- File transfer, remote printing, and chat capabilities
- Access via web browser from anywhere
- Remotely view or control Android devices and Chromebooks via mobile, desktop, or the web.
- Access files on remote computers from any PC/Mac. Perform search, upload, and download operations.
- Access a remote computer from any PC/Mac/Linux. Even from iPhone/iPad or Android devices.
Pricing for RemotePC starts at US$29.50/year for access to a single computer, with more plans to meet the needs for users of any size. For more pricing information visit https://www.remotedesktop.com/pricing.
