RemotePC, a remote desktop access service, has updated its solution for macOS and Windows. According to the folks at RemotePC, new enhancements include:

Microsoft App store release – users can now download viewer/host applications via Windows app store.

Desktop shortcut feature – allows users to quickly access host machines

Better remote session quality

Remote to remote Copy/Paste support (host-to-host) for files, folders, and content.

New redirect microphone input feature

View only option

Multiple file transfer support – users can drag and drop multiple folders into the remote machine.

Along with the new enhancements, RemotePC also boasts such features as:

File transfer, remote printing, and chat capabilities

Access via web browser from anywhere

Remotely view or control Android devices and Chromebooks via mobile, desktop, or the web.

Access files on remote computers from any PC/Mac. Perform search, upload, and download operations.

Access a remote computer from any PC/Mac/Linux. Even from iPhone/iPad or Android devices.

Pricing for RemotePC starts at US$29.50/year for access to a single computer, with more plans to meet the needs for users of any size. For more pricing information visit https://www.remotedesktop.com/pricing.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related