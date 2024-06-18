Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From AppleInsider: Xgrid lives — a new project resurrects the promise of Apple’s dead clustering software.

° From Variety: In the middle of Steven Spielberg‘s Tribeca Festival talk on Saturday, where the filmmaker was celebrating the 50th anniversary of his debut feature, “The Sugarland Express,” he was interrupted by his Apple Watch with a message that read “It looks like you’ve taken a hard fall.”

° From Global News: A Nova Scotia man is thanking the Apple Watch for saving his life.

° From 9to5Mac: The US Department of Justice is suing Adobe for “trapping” users in subscriptions.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s battery supplier, Japanese electronics manufacturer TDK, has announced the development of a new material for solid-state batteries.This material has a higher energy density than TDK’s conventional batteries.

° From Fortune: Meta and Apple will likely be the first targets of Europe’s new antitrust powers.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Michael Shabun, vice president, Business Development & Marketing at Insta360 North America, discusses the company’s announcement of the Insta360 X4.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related