The Mac has never been a best-seller in China and, according to a Canalys report, it’s getting worse.

The research group says that Apple only sold 475,000 Macs in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 603,000 Macs in the first quarter of 2023. That’s an annual sales decline of 21%.

However, Apple isn’t alone in the trend. According to Canalys Lenovo, Huawei, and Asus saw personal computer sales drop annually (though Apple saw the biggest decline).

What’s more, the PC (desktops, notebooks, and workstations) market in Mainland China is forecast to contract by 1% in 2024 according to the latest Canalys data. The first quarter of the year already saw a sharp decline, with shipments down 12%, in contrast to the global market which returned to growth.

