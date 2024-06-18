Apple has announced it will train all Apple Developer Academy students and mentors on technologies and tools that take advantage of artificial intelligence (AI).

Apple Developer Academy alumni will also have the opportunity to take part in this training. The new core curriculum will be provided to thousands of students and alumni across 18 Developer Academies in six countries as the academy continues to increase opportunities for developers, designers, and entrepreneurs looking to embark on careers in the growing iOS app economy and beyond, according to Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Dedicated curriculum on AI joins the academy’s program as a foundational skill, extending essential competencies in coding, professional skills, design, and marketing that are offered across the world and aim to help students learn important skills to contribute to their local businesses and communities, she adds. Apple Developer Academy curriculum also incorporates Apple’s values throughout coursework, encouraging students to design inclusively and make a positive impact in the world.

Beginning this fall, every Apple Developer Academy student will benefit from custom-built curriculum that teaches them how to build, train, and deploy machine learning models across Apple devices. Courses will include the fundamentals of AI technologies and frameworks; Core ML and its ability to deliver fast performance on Apple devices; and guidance on how to build and train AI models from the ground up. Students will learn from guided curriculum and project-based assignments that include assistance from hundreds of mentors and more than 12,000 academy alumni worldwide.

