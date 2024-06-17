Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From CNBC: Donald Trump huddled with at least 80 CEOs — including Apple CEO Tim Cook — with a pitch of how taxes are going to be cut and business regulations will be curtailed if he is elected president.

° From AppleInsider: Jon Stewart, former “The Problem with Jon Stewart” host at Apple TV+, says that it was over one particular interview that he knew his show was not going to fit in at Apple TV+.

° From 9to5Mac: A research paper explicitly says that Apple doesn’t use your data to train Apple Intelligence. This differs from OpenAI’s policy, which does use your ChatGPT sessions to help train its model.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s revamped TestFlight seems to pack an enhanced user experience, resembling the familiar layout of the App Store, among many other improvements.

° From iMore: New macOS Sequoia upgrades mean you can play Xbox 360 games on your Mac if you’re willing to jump through just the right hoops.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Guy Serle, Marty Jencius, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, Kelly Guimont, and Brian Flanigan-Arthurs examine the efforts by Humane Pin to sell the company for substantial amounts of money, and how that reflects on the company’s founding, investor motivations, and wearable technology interests.

