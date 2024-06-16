Apple will gradually roll out the Apple Intelligence features it previewed at last week’s Worldwide Developer Conference over several months, “seeking to avoid the pitfalls that have plagued other AI systems,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

The service won’t even become available for developers to try out until later this summer. That means it isn’t part of the first beta releases of iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia.

“And when the software ultimately launches in the fall, it will arrive as a preview, signaling to users that it’s not quite ready for prime time,” Gurman writes. “It will only work on a subset of Apple’s devices and only in American English. In some cases, users may even have to join a waitlist to use features.”

Still, he says that the initial version of Apple Intelligence will still be packed with features. It will use AI to prioritize notifications and give a quick recap of your alerts and text messages. The software also will be able summarize webpages, voice memos, meeting notes and emails. And there will be new writing tools, image generation and even custom AI-spawned emoji called Genmoji.

