Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of June 10-14.

° Apple has announced that, this fall, AirPods software updates will transform the way users respond to Siri, take calls with friends and loved ones, and immerse themselves in their favorite games.

° Apple has announced software updates across its Home products, including some cool enhancements to tvOS for its Apple TV set-top box.

° Apple Intelligence — the personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac — is coming later this year.

° Apple Intelligence will power the tech giant’s upcoming Image Playground app, which should arrive this summer.

° Apple Intelligence will also power the upcoming versions of Safari.

° watchOS 11 brings new health and fitness insights — including a new Vitals app.

° Apple has previewed visionOS 2, a major update to Apple Vision Pro that introduces a way for users to create spatial photos with the images already in their library, hand gestures to access important information at a glance, and new features for Mac Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and Guest User.

° iPadOS 18 introduces new intelligence features, Apple Pencil apps — but no multitasking improvements.

° Apple has previewed iOS 18, a major release that features more customization options, the biggest redesign ever of the Photos app, new ways for users to manage their inbox in Mail, Messages over satellite, and more.

° macOS Sequoia expands Continuity features with iPhone Mirroring, adds new productivity and video conferencing tools, and offers a more immersive gaming experience.

° Apple has previewed macOS Sequoia, the next version of the desktop operating system, bringing new ways of working and transformative intelligence features to Mac.

° Apple “Sherlocked” a lot of apps in its operating system updates announced at this week’s Worldwide Developer Conference. Sherlocking is when Apple introduces a new feature that renders a third-party tool irrelevant.

° Apple announced new updates across its platforms that it says helps empower users and keep them in control of their data.

° Four more U.S. states have joined the Justice Department’s lawsuit against Apple.

° I was mostly happy with Apple’s various announcement at yesterday’s keynote kicking off the 2024 Worldwide Developer Conference. But to say I’m disappointed with the iPadOS 18 info is an understatement.

° iPhone sales in Germany were up 5% year-over-year in quarter one of 2024.

° Apple isn’t paying cash for its use of OpenAI in its upcoming Apple Intelligence, reports Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

° The Korean units of Apple and Google and Apple were among firms fined for allegedly violating a law on location data collection, reports The Korea Times.

° Japan’s parliament has passed a new law aimed at improving competition in smartphone app stores. The legislation will prevent major tech companies like Apple and Google from blocking third-party companies from selling and operating apps on their platforms.

