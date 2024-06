With a new Apple Pay promption, you can get 15% off site-wide at the Peanuts Store.

“Use Apple Pay to get 15% off Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the Peanuts Gang merchandise — to celebrate the

Apple Original series Camp Snoopy,” Apple says in an email to Apple Pay users. “Shop this special offer with promo code APPLEPAY. Now through June 21.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today