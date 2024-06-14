Proton, the Swiss company behind Proton Mail, Proton VPN, Proton Drive, and Proton Pass, has announced improvements to the sharing functionality of Proton Drive.

The new features allow users to share files directly with others using their email address while maintaining full control over access permissions, enhancing the existing public link sharing functionality. Proton Drive’s updated and enhanced sharing is designed to meet the needs of both individual users and businesses seeking secure, end-to-end encrypted file sharing and collaboration, according to Anant Vijay Singh, product ‘ead for Proton Drive

“Adding in choice and customization for sharing has been one of the most requested features from our users, and we’re thrilled to deliver these updates. Unlike Google and Apple, which maintain access to your data, Proton offers full privacy through end-to-end encryption. This feature gives users complete control of their data, keeping it private from everyone except those they choose to share it with. Proton Drive now combines familiar collaboration tools with uncompromising security and privacy.”

The updated sharing features are available today on the web, with other iOS, Android, Windows and Mac updates following in the near future. Sharing updates will be automatically made available to current users over the coming days, while new users can access the feature by signing up for an account at https://proton.me/drive.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related