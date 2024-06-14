On the heels of the season two finale of Apple’s hit comedy series “Loot,” starring Maya Rudolph (who also exec produces), Apple TV+ has signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Banana Split Projects.

Its a new production company run by Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. Under the deal, Apple TV+ will have a first-look on series and digital features developed and produced by Banana Split, according to Deadline.

“This is an exciting day. We are thrilled to be at Apple TV+ and look forward to continuing our incredibly supportive relationship with them as we embark on this new chapter. And we are so happy to have a home that allows us to create the kinds of things that we want to see,” Rudolph and Renfrew Behrens said in a statement.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related