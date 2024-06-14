Another day, another lawsuit. Apple has been hit with a proposed class action accusing the tech giant of paying more than 12,000 female employees in California less than men with comparable jobs, reports Reuters.

The lawsuit filed in state court in San Francisco by two women who have worked at Apple for more than a decade claims the company systematically underpays female workers in its engineering, marketing, and AppleCare divisions. It accuses Apple of illegally basing workers’ starting pay on their salaries at previous jobs or their pay expectations.

This isn’t the first time Apple has been accused of sex discrimination. In April 2018, even though Apple received an A- on the Gender Pay Scoreboard, Carney Shegerian, trial lawyer and founder of the Los Angeles-based employment discrimination firm Shegerian & Associates, announced a class action lawsuit against the company alleging that the tech giant has and continues to violate the California Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act by paying women Experts less than it pays men for equal or similar work.

