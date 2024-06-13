Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From MacRumors: Apple passes Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable company again.

° From 9to5Mac: Demand for Apple Intelligence features will power an iPhone supercycle, according to an analyst – with Apple one of three companies in the race to become a $4 trillion company.

° From AppleInsider: Susan Kare’s work on the icons for the original Mac in the 1980s is now the subject of a macOS Sequoia screensaver and wallpaper.

° From Business Insider: iPod inventor Tony Fadell thinks Apple is on the right track when it comes to AI. He said the tech giant’s latest AI offerings are a “solid first effort” that focuses on users.

° From Entrepreneur: Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says Steve Jobs once told him to “fire everyone” on his leadership team.

° From iMore: The new Alogic Clarity 5K Touch 27-inch UHD Monitor features Studio Display’s 5K resolution but adds a handy touchscreen (something Apple has so far avoided on all but iPads).

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Panel provide their thoughts, opinions, and favorite features on Apple’s WWDC keynote announcements.

