The Korean units of Apple and Google and Apple were among firms fined for allegedly violating a law on location data collection, reports The Korea Times.

Apple’s Korean unit was also ordered to pay a fine of US210 million won for allegedly collecting location data without consent, violating the clause on disclosing its policy on location data and others, the Korea Communications Commission said.

The commission imposed fines on 188 firms, including Apple and Google, for violating the Personal Information Protection Act. PiPA governs the collection, use, and processing of personal data of individuals. It provides individuals with the rights regarding their personal data and sets obligations for businesses to protect that data.

