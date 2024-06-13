Apple isn’t paying cash for its use of OpenAI in its upcoming Apple Intelligence, reports Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

“Apple isn’t paying OpenAI as part of the partnership, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deal terms are private,” he writes. “Instead, Apple believes pushing OpenAI’s brand and technology to hundreds of millions of its devices is of equal or greater value than monetary payments, these people said.”

Gurman notes that OpenAI could profit from the deal by encouraging Apple users to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus for $20 a month. If these users sign up through an Apple device, Apple may also be in a position to receive a commission.

Apple Intelligence was introduced Monday at the 2024 Worldwide Developer Conference keynote. It’s a personal intelligence system for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad that “combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that’s incredibly useful and relevant.”

Apple Intelligence will be deeply integrated into macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18. It harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks. Here are all the features of Apple Intelligence as listed by Apple in a press release.

