° From Business Insider: Apple stock soared 7% to record highs after its AI-focused WWDC event.

° From Silicon Valley: Around 35 protesters gathered at Apple headquarters Monday morning during the company’s annual global developers conference demanding the tech giant add a system to remove child sexual abuse content on iCloud — a venture Apple previously abandoned due to concerns over user privacy.

° From MacRumors: Apple has shared updated iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 adoption figures, revealing how many iPhones and iPads were running those software versions before WWDC.

° From AppleInsider: A conservation veterinarian discovered that if you’ve got a sedated lion on your hands and need to monitor its heart rate, wrapping an Apple Watch around its tongue does the trick.

° From 9to5Mac: Is Ted Lasso coming back? It’s the question so many viewers have asked. Now, according to a new interview with a TV exec responsible for making the show, there’s fresh hope. Not only is Ted Lasso season four on the table, but there are chances of a spin-off too.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Guy Serle, Marty Jencius, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, Kelly Guimont, and Brian Flanigan-Arthurs examine Spotify’s discontinuation of their car device, sparking controversy over sustainability and efforts by users to keep the device functioning.

