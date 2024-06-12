Chase Payment Solutions, part of J.P. Morgan Payments, has announced the expansion of Tap to Pay on iPhone for its merchant clients in Canada.

This feature, which allows merchants to accept contactless payments using only an iPhone, was successfully enabled by J.P. Morgan Payments in the U.S. in August 2023. Sephora is the firm’s first client in Canada to enable Tap to Pay on iPhone, which is currently rolling out across more than 130 freestanding stores in the country.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, Sephora’s Beauty Advisors can accept contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets anywhere in the store simply by using their iPhone and Sephora’s proprietary mobile point of sale app – no additional hardware needed. Merchants and their customers can engage and pay anywhere with Wi-Fi or cellular service, resulting in a seamless, end-to-end payment and transaction experience.

In the U.S., Sephora complements payment acceptance at existing payment terminals with Tap to Pay on iPhone, ensuring Sephora meets customers where they are and with how they want to pay, according to Max Neukirchen, global co-head of J.P. Morgan Payments. Here’s how it works:

Tap to Pay on iPhone provides the ability to accept payments from contactless debit and credit cards and NFC-enabled digital wallets available on smartphones and smart watches.

To facilitate the transaction, the merchant’s employee selects Tap to Pay on iPhone in the mobile point of sale app, and then has the customer tap a contactless card or digital wallet to the employee’s iPhone, completing the seamless payment.

Chase Payment Solutions plans to roll out Tap to Pay on iPhone to additional Canadian merchants, including small and medium-sized businesses. For more information about the solution, click here.

