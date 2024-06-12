Germany’s smartphone shipments rose 13% year-over-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2024, as the market finally returned to growth after eight consecutive quarters of decline, according to Counterpoint Research’s Q1 2024 Market Monitor Shipment Tracker. And it was good news for Apple.

This is Germany’s first quarterly YoY increase in shipments since Q3 2021, suggesting a turning point in the market. Samsung was the key driver, rising 32% YoY to account for three-quarters of market growth. Google’s shipments more than doubled as the company strives to grow its Europe business.

Apple’s growth was modest, but its product mix was much improved, with a significantly higher share of Pro models shipped during the quarter, according to Counterpoint Research. iPhone sales were up 5% year-over-year.

The research group says Germany is likely to continue growing this year, although in single digits, as the economy improves and dovetails with possible pent-up demand driving replacement cycles.

I hope that you’ll consider becoming a patron of Apple World Today. Prices range from $2 a month to $10 a month. You can sign up here. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related