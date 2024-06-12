Ryver, the all-in-one collaboration and productivity tool, has announced the launch of updates to the Ryver platform.

The latest updates, now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, reflect over 18 months of development and a substantial investment into the platform’s infrastructure, according to Joe Faherty, CEO of Cloverleaf Networks. He says key improvements to the platform include:

Modernization of the web client with updated backend services;

Migration to faster and more efficient Amazon Web Services servers;

Optimization of the user interface for enhanced speed and performance;

Revamped mobile apps for both iOS and Android users, with Android now universally available;

“Teams” is now called “Groups” with enhanced functionality on the way;

Since the acquisition of Ryver in September 2022, Cloverleaf Networks has been dedicated to reimagining and enhancing the platform to meet the evolving needs of its Small and Medium Business and Enterprise customers, according to Faherty. Ryver offers its collaboration software users with unlimited chat, task management, topics, groups and is currently in a beta of screen

