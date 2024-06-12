Well, this is unusual: the Consumer Intelligence Research Group says COVID-19 left Apple retail a little stronger,

In a new report, CIRP says Apple retail has a relatively small share of iPhone sales. Instead, mobile phone carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and regionals) account for much more than the majority of sales. For a period of time, the COVID-19 pandemic altered that dynamic somewhat. And there appears to be some lasting impact.

“We looked at two-year periods so we could compare the COVID-19 pandemic quarters more consistently with the time before and after. In the most recent period (24 months ending March 2024) Apple Retail accounted for 20% of US iPhone sales,” CIRP says. “This includes sales at the more than 250 Apple Stores in the US and through the Apple e-commerce website. The mobile carriers had 72% of iPhone sales, at both their physical retail and online stores. Other outlets, such as mass merchants (Best Buy, Walmart, Target) and other outlets had a much smaller share.”

