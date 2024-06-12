As noted by MacRumors, the Apple Vision Pro launches in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K. on Friday, July 12, and demos will be available at Apple retail stores.

Starting on Friday, July 12 at 8 a.m. local time, until the end of the day on Sunday, July 14, Apple Stores in the five aforementioned countries will allow customers to receive a Vision Pro demo on a first-come, first-served basis. As happened in the U.S., demos will likely shift to an appointment basis starting on the following Monday, according to MacRumors.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved now on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

