Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the upcoming live-action family series “Me,” an elevated cinematic coming-of-age story from Barry L. Levy (“Vantage Point”) premiering globally on Friday, July 12.

Heres how the series is describe: “Me” follows a 12-year-old kid named Ben who is in the throes of middle school (complete with bullies, crushes and school dances!) as he adjusts to a newly blended family AND the realization that he has super powers. Throughout the 10-episode season, Ben goes on a journey of self-discovery and learns what having super powers truly means. He finds an ally in his stepsister, Max, who helps him harness these powers and uncover the secrets behind the mysteries and tragedies of his community … all while he tries to come to terms with what it means to be Ben.

The series stars Lucian-River Chauhan (“Encounter”) as Ben Vasani, Abigail Pniowsky (“Arrival”) as Max Davis, Dilshad Vadsaria (“Second Chance”) as Elizabeth Vasani, Amanda Reid (“Miss Juneteenth”) as Carter Kennedy and Jessy Yates (“Pulse”) as Morgan, with guest stars Kyle Howard (“Orange County”) as Phil Davis and Sharif Atkins (“NCIS: Hawai‘i”) as Darren Kennedy.

“Me” is an Apple Original created by Levy, who also serves as showrunner, executive producer and series writer alongside Michael Dowse, Amy Welsh-Hanning and Eben Russell. Aaron Carew is the supervising producer. Dowse also directs all 10 episodes.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

