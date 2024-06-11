Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From Entertainment Weekly: Adam Scott tries to escape Lumon Industries in a first look at season two of “Severance.”

° From Reuters: Elon Musk says he will ban Apple devices if it integrates OS with OpenAI

° From MacRumors: Surprisingly, tvOS 18 will be compatible with the Apple TV HD released almost nine years ago.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has made the first developer betas for its fall operating systems available, with new builds of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS 15 open to download.

° From 9to5Mac: As it does every year, Apple is distributing some limited-edition swag to people in attendance at WWDC 2024. This year, the goodies include a special tote bag, water bottle, enamel pins, and more.

° From iMore: Apple won’t pay up for a bug bounty, refusing to pay Kaspersky after a vulnerability was discovered.

° From Deadline: Laura Peterson is out of Bradley Jackson’s life for good on The Morning Show. Julianna Margulies, who played a seasoned journalist who fell hard for Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley, is not returning for season 4 of the Apple TV + drama.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Guy Serle, Marty Jencius, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, Kelly Guimont, and Brian Flanigan-Arthurs discuss the rise of the Apple News’ importance to a variety of audiences.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related