With the release of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and tvOS 18 this fall, Apple says it’s enhancing the services users love with all-new features.

Apple says that updates include U.S. national park hikes and custom walking routes in Apple Maps; the ability to pay with rewards and installments with Apple Pay; new accessibility features in Apple Music; and a redesigned Apple Fitness+ experience to help users make the most of its robust library of workouts and meditations.

You can find all the details in Apple’s press release. Also confirmed in the press release is the renaming of Apple ID to “Apple Account.”

From the release: With the releases of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11, Apple ID is renamed to Apple Account for a consistent sign-in experience across Apple services and devices, and relies on a user’s existing credentials.

