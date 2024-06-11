Apple has announced new updates across its platforms that it says helps empower users and keep them in control of their data thanks to Private Cloud Commute.

Private Cloud Compute extends the protections of iPhone to the cloud, so that users don’t have to choose between powerful intelligence grounded in their personal context and strong privacy protections. Apple also raised the bar for privacy with new features, such as locked and hidden apps, aimed at helping users protect sensitive areas of their phones, according to Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. Apple introduced additional features designed with privacy and security in mind, including categorization in Mail, Messages via satellite, and presenter previews, he adds.

You can read the details here. And more details on Private Cloud Compute can be found at security.apple.com/blog/private-cloud-compute.

