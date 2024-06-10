Today at its Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple previewed watchOS 11, with features for Apple Watch that build on its sensor technology, advanced algorithms, and science-based approach to offer “breakthrough insights into users’ health and fitness, and more personalization than ever.”

A new Vitals app surfaces key health metrics and context and is designedto help users make more informed day-to-day decisions, and the ability to measure training load offers a game-changing new experience when working out for improved fitness and performance. Activity rings are even more customizable, the Smart Stack and Photos face use intelligence to feature more individualization, and Apple Watch and the Health app on iPhone and iPad offer additional support for users who are pregnant.

Check In, the Translate app, and new capabilities for the double tap gesture come to Apple Watch for added connectivity and convenience, according to David Clark, Apple’s senior director of watchOS Engineering. You can find all the details here.

The developer beta of watchOS 11 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today. A public beta will be available to watchOS users next month at beta.apple.com. watchOS 11 will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 6 or later paired with iPhone Xs or later, running iOS 18.

Some features may not be available in all regions or all languages, or on all devices. Features are subject to change. For more information, visit apple.com/watchos/watchos-preview.

