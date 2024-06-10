At today’s Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple announced that, this fall, AirPods software updates will transform the way users respond to Siri, take calls with friends and loved ones, and immerse themselves in their favorite games.

Delivering a hands-free experience, Siri Interactions allow AirPods Pro users to privately respond to Siri with a simple head nod “yes” or shake “no.” For even clearer call quality, Voice Isolation comes to AirPods Pro to help ensure the caller’s voice is heard in loud or windy environments. Enabled by machine learning on the H2 chip, Siri Interactions allow users to answer or dismiss calls, interact with messages, manage notifications, and more — all without speaking.

AirPods updates also reduce audio latency while gaming, and add Personalized Spatial Audio for even more immersive gameplay. What’s more, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking will be available for gaming across AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max — delivering the audio customers have experienced when listening to music, or watching movies and shows.

Apple says that when using AirPods Pro, gamers will now have the best wireless audio latency ever for mobile gaming. AirPods Pro users can also enjoy improved voice quality, including 16-bit, 48kHz audio, when chatting with teammates and other players. To make it easier to implement the most immersive listening experience for games with advanced sound design, a developer application programming interface (API) is now available.

The AirPods developer beta is available for Apple Developer Program members starting today. Learn more at developer.apple.com. New AirPods features will be available this fall as a free firmware update. Siri Interactions, Voice Isolation, and improved voice quality will be available with AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

