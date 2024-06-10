Apple says the Apple Vision Pro will expand to new countries and regions, with pre-orders for China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore beginning this Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. PT and availability beginning Friday, June 28.

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom can pre-order Vision Pro beginning Friday, June 28, at 5 a.m. PT, with availability beginning Friday, July 12.

Apple says that, with visionOS 2, available as a free software update this fall, all Apple Vision Pro users will gain access to even more features that enhance how they engage with spatial computing, including a way to transform photos into 3D memories; intuitive hand gestures to easily access the Home View and important information at a glance; new capabilities for Mac Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and Guest User; enhancements to Mindfulness, Safari, and the Apple TV app; and much more.

According to Apple, the App Store now features more than 2,000 apps designed for Apple Vision Pro; more than 1.5 million compatible iOS and iPadOS apps; and even more apps on Mac using Mac Virtual Display that work alongside one another.

Customers can purchase Apple Vision Pro by visiting the Apple Store online, Apple Store app, or an Apple Store location with personalized support from Apple Specialists. Customers will be able to book a 30-minute demo of Vision Pro online. More information about demos will be shared when pre-orders open.

