Apple Intelligence — the personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac — will be used with Apple’s upcoming Image Playground to allow users to create Genmoji.

Users can create an original Genmoji to express themselves. By typing a description, their Genmoji appears, along with additional options. Users can even create Genmoji of friends and family based on their photos.

Just like emoji, Genmoji can be added inline to messages, or shared as a sticker or reaction in a Tapback. This is all done via artificial intelligence.

