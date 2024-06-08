Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of June 3-7.

° Apple has made a quiet update to the tech specs of the M2 iPad Air, which first launched last month.

° TrendForce reports that shipments of foldable phones are expected to reach 17.8 million units in 2024, making up only 1.5% of the smartphone market. However, the research group says not to expect a foldable iPhone in the near future.

° A federal judge must decide after a Friday hearing whether to hold Apple in contempt for violating her injunction to stop its practices restricting how app developers offer products in the App Store, which she says was anticompetitive.

° As of the first quarter of 2024, Apple has 24% of the global TWS market, which is down 8% from the first quarter of 2023.

° Apple has announced that Apple Books is now the official audiobook home for Reese’s Book Club, the book club founded by Reese Witherspoon, who chooses a book each month spotlighting a woman at the center of the story.

° The OpenAI partnership is likely a “short- to medium-term relationship” for Apple, Dag Kittlaus, a tech veteran who co-founded and ran the Siri business before it was acquired by Apple, tells Bloomberg.

° Apple will be fixing a “bad” ScreenTime issue in an upcoming iOS update, reports the Wall Street Journal.

° Apple still dominates the global wearables market despite declining sales.

° Apple and Major League Baseball have announced the July “Friday Night Baseball” schedule.

° iPhone owners outspend Google Play owners when it comes to app spending.

° Apple sees its premium smartwatch sales grow 3x in India in the first quarter.

° Apple commits to minimum of five years of iPhone security software updates from the date a device is launched

Like this: Like Loading...

Related