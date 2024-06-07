Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From MacRumors: Rivian has announced second-generation versions of the R1S SUV and R1T pickup, and the reengineered models include support for the Car Keys feature that’s available on iPhones and Apple Watches.

° From AppleInsider: Rebellion is finally bringing the tactical shooter “Sniper Elite 4” to Mac, iPhone, and iPad, a mere seven years after its original release.

° From the Wall Street Journal: Microsoft Copilot impressed Apple’s Craig Federighi so much he went all in on Apple AI.

° From 9to5Mac: Nvidia has overtaken Apple in the market cap stakes, as its valuation exceeded $3 trillion.

° From The MacObserver: Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now available for download in the App Store, but not all iPhone users will be able to play it.

° From iMore: Adobe Photoshop just updated its terms of use, and users are furious.

° From Cult of Mac: iPhone’s standard warranty no longer covers hairline display cracks.

° From Macworld: Apple’s Mail app to get an AI upgrade with smart replies, sorting, and summaries.

° From The Verge: Netflix is testing a big homepage redesign on its TV app. The new look replaces the static tiles containing the shows and movies you want to watch with boxes that extend as soon as your remote lands on them.

° From MacVoices Live!: MacVoices #24147: On the new episode, the conversation with Joe Kissell about the 5th edition of his “Take Control of Your Online Privacy” continues with a focus on smart devices and the data they’re collecting.

