Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says that Apple will introduce “Apple Intelligence” — its artificial intelligence features for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, at next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

The AI capabilities will be coming to macOS 15, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18. The features will be opt-in, so you wont have to adopt ‘em if you don’t want to.

WWDC kicks off on Monday. Throughout the week, developers will be able to hear from Apple engineers, designers, and other experts through more than 100 technical sessions, in-depth consultations, and live forums for guidance on building even more innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games across all Apple products.

Check out Apple’s press release for the week’s agenda.

I hope that you’ll consider becoming a patron of Apple World Today. Prices range from $2 a month to $10 a month. You can sign up here. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related