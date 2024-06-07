macOS 15, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18 will include a dedicated Passwords app for the first time at the Worldwide Developer Conference, according to Bloomberg.

The tech giant wants to make it easier for customers to log in to websites and software, the article adds Bloomberg. The company is planning the new app as part of ithe next major versions of its iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems, said the people.

The software, which can generate passwords and keep track of them, and macOS 15, iOS 18, and iPadOS will be unveiled next week at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

I hope that you’ll consider becoming a patron of Apple World Today. Prices range from $2 a month to $10 a month. You can sign up here. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related