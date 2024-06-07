Apple has unveiled the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards, honoring 14 best-in-class apps and games.

This year’s winners include development teams from around the world who were selected for their stellar design, technical achievement, and innovation.

“It’s inspiring to see how developers are using our technology to create exceptional apps and games that enhance the lives of users,” saysSusan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “This year’s winners have demonstrated how apps can create powerful and moving experiences — and we’re excited to celebrate their hard work and ingenuity at WWDC this year.”

Seven different categories recognize one app and game each for delight and fun, inclusivity, innovation, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and a new spatial computing category. Winners were chosen from 42 finalists. You can find the complete list of winners here.

