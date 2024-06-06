The Turkish Competition Board has launched an investigation into contracts made by Apple with application developers and its refusal to allow alternative payment systems on the App Store, reports Reuters.

The investigation was launched as part of a review of mobile smart devices and software for these devices, the Competition Board said in a statement.

The Turkish Competition Authority is the competition regulator in Turkey. It’s designed to prevent any threats to the competitive process in the markets for goods and services through the use of the powers granted by law.

