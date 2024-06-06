Seven new games are joining Apple Arcade’s catalog of more than 200 games with no ads or in-app purchases.

Today, the service launches four titles — Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, Return to Monkey Island+, Tomb of the Mask+, and Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+. On July 3, players can look forward to three new games — Outlanders 2: Second Nature, a town-building strategy game from Uruguayan indie studio Pomelo Games; Punch Kick Duck+, a side-scroll action game made by solo developer Shaun Coleman; and the popular and relaxing Zen Koi Pro+ from Singapore-based game studio LandShark Games.

In June, players can also look forward to updates to hit games, including:

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition: Celebrate tonight’s championship finals by hitting the court with eight more Greatest Players available today, including Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Kevin Garnett, Clyde Drexler, and more.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure: On June 13, it’s time for the Paper Parade, which celebrates individuality, self-expression, love, and being oneself. It’s one of Tuxedo Sam’s favorite holidays, and he needs players’ help to build a float.

Sonic Dream Team: On June 12, players can complete their journey through Sweet Dreams with two new acts. Players who collect all dream orbs and moons can also try out Bittersweet Way, a special new endgame “experts only” mission.

Crossy Road Castle: Navigate 20 exhilarating and chaotic levels in Prank Parade, a brand-new challenge event.

WHAT THE CAR?: Take turns with friends and family on a shared device, and race their best time shown as a ghost car.

Bloons TD 6+: The all-new Boss Rush event will put entire teams to the test against special bosses.

All month long, a number of Arcade titles are also adding updates that celebrate playing together.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95.), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial. An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro. Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

