A new threat has emerged that is targeting macOS users. Moonlock Lab has discovered a malware sample that has evaded detection on VirusTotal since its first submission on May 17, 2024.

Moonlike Lab has found a tie between this strain and a particular threat actor. Plus, this stealer leverages osascript to execute its malicious payload, making it difficult to detect.

Here are several tips to help you protect yourself from this macOS malware:

Be cautious with downloads: Only download software from trusted sources, such as the official App Store or verified websites. Also, avoid clicking on suspicious links or email attachments.

Keep software updated: Always install the latest updates for your macOS and applications. Updates often include security patches that fixes to vulnerabilities.

Use security software: Use reputable anti-malware software, such as CleanMyMac X powered by Moonlock Engine, and regularly scan your system for threats.

