Canalys’ latest research shows that growth returned to Europe’s (excluding Russia) smartphone market in quarter one (Q1) of 2024 as shipments grew 2% year on year to 33.1 million units.

The research group says this was thanks to easing macroeconomic conditions and the start of an Android refresh cycle for devices bought during the pandemic. Samsung was the largest vendor in Q1 2024, with a 37% market share, driven by the strong Galaxy S24 series and a portfolio refresh of its low-end A series.

In Q4 of 2024 Apple sold 7.3 million iPhones for 22% market share. That compares to sales of 8.8 million iPhones and market share of 37% in Q1 of 2023 for an annual decline of 17%.

Apple came second with a 22% market share. Xiaomi, Motorola and HONOR completed the top five, taking 16%, 6% and 3% market shares, respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related