In the past five years, Apple Music has grown among Apple device owners, and held its own relative to competing services, according to a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

As of the most recent twelve-month period ending in March 2024, 40% of Apple device buyers report using Apple Music. This includes owners of iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers. CIRP says penetration increased from 34% in 2020, three years after its introduction as a stand-alone streaming service and shortly after Apple discontinued the retirement of iTunes.

