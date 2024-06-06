Apple has “made a big brand-partnerships hire who will work across its Apple TV+ entertainment business, a sign that it’s serious about becoming a bigger advertising company,” reports Business Insider.

The tech giant has hired Mike Lewinsky, who was most recently senior vice president at 160over90, a cultural marketing agency at Endeavor that promotes brands through entertainment and sports. The agency lists AB InBev, DP World, Marriott International, USAA, and Visa among its clients.

Business Insider says that Lewinsky’s role at Apple is expected to resemble that of Mahta Eghbali, who led copromotions for Apple TV+ films, TV, and sports and who left the company in 2023. Before Endeavor, Lewinsky was an executive at Creative Artists Agency and Entertainment Media Ventures.

