Apple has committed to a minimum of five years of iPhone security software updates from the date a device is launched, though that’s less than Samsung nd Google, reports Android Authority.

This is the first time that Apple has ever committed to a minimum length of software support for an iPhone. In contrast, its competitors Samsung and Google currently guarantee a minimum of seven years of security updates for their respective flagship devices.

Since iPhones are Internet-capable products, Apple is required to comply with the UK’s Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) regulation that forces companies that manufacture, import, or distribute internet-capable products in the UK to comply with certain security requirements, notes Android Authority.

Apple recently published its compliance statement for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, revealing that its “defined support period” is a “minimum five years from the first supply date.” The “first supply date” is listed as September 22, 2023, which is when the iPhone 15 series went on sale.

