Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced the July game schedule for “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader available to Apple TV+ subscribers on Fridays throughout the 2024 regular season. You can find the schedule here.

Fans in 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups over 26 weeks with no local broadcast restrictions. “Friday Night Baseball” features a group of broadcast talent in the announcer booths, including Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter). Ted Barrett, Brian Gorman, and Dale Scott — all former MLB umpires — break down rules and calls each week. Game assignments for announcers will be shared on a weekly basis.

Lauren Gardner hosts live pre- and postgame coverage, along with former MLB player and analyst Xavier Scruggs, and baseball journalist Russell Dorsey. On July 26, the “Friday Night Baseball” pregame show previewing the Rangers vs. Blue Jays and Dodgers vs. Astros games will be hosted live from Minute Maid Park in Houston, featuring exclusive player interviews and more.

“Friday Night Baseball” is produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team, bringing viewers an unparalleled viewing experience. Each game features state-of-the-art cameras to present live-action shots, along with immersive sound in 5.1 with Spatial Audio enabled. “Friday Night Baseball” utilizes drone cameras for beautiful aerial stadium shots, as well as player mics and field-level mics to immerse fans in the gameplay and stadium atmosphere. Fans in the U.S. and Canada have the option to listen to the audio of the home and away teams’ local radio broadcasts during “Friday Night Baseball” games.

In Apple Sports, fans can follow MLB and their favorite MLB teams to access full MLB stats and scores. Apple Sports is a new free app for iPhone that gives sports fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more. The app’s personalized experience puts users’ favorite leagues and teams front and center.

Fans in the U.S. can enjoy the MLB Big Inning whip-around show featuring live look-ins and in-game highlights every weeknight, and a full slate of MLB-related content on Apple TV+, including Countdown to First Pitch, MLB Daily Recap, and MLB This Week. Fans can also access additional MLB programming for free in the Apple TV app, including condensed game recaps after the completion of the live “Friday Night Baseball” broadcasts each week, classic games, highlights and interviews, and more.

This season, DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS is again the exclusive national home of “Friday Night Baseball” for commercial establishments in the U.S. DIRECTV delivers all the action to its network of more than 300,000 restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, retail shops, and other venues throughout the regular season on existing satellite equipment.

In Apple News, fans can follow the league and their favorite teams in the MLB feed, and watch personalized MLB highlights right in the News app. Each Friday, fans can also access a curated group of the most exciting stories from around the league, and tap to watch “Friday Night Baseball” directly in the Apple TV app with a subscription to Apple TV+. In Apple Music, fans can find exclusive official playlists featuring the walk-up songs from each week’s teams, as well as a collection of classic songs celebrating baseball.

Apple TV+ subscribers can watch “Friday Night Baseball” on the Apple TV app, which comes preinstalled on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro, as well as online at tv.apple.com. The Apple TV app is also available on select smart TVs, including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL, VIZIO, and others; Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; Chromecast with Google TV; and set-top boxes, including Sky Q, SK Broadband, and Comcast Xfinity. More information is available at apple.com/apple-tv-app. Fans can follow the action of every game this MLB season right on their iPhone Lock Screen with Live Activities.3 And with the multiview feature on Apple TV 4K devices and iPad, fans can watch up to four simultaneous streams, including “Friday Night Baseball” games, Major League Soccer matches, and select MLS and MLB live shows.

