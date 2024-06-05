Dexnor has released its Magic-Style Magnetic Keyboard Case for some iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tabs.

The company says it stands out as the first-ever to support the iPad 9. It’s also compatible with the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab models. Pricing ranges from $99 to $129, depending on the model.

According to the folks at Dexnor these are the features of the Magic-Style Magnetic Keyboard Case:

° Universal Compatibility: Dexnor’s Magic-Style Magnetic Keyboard Case stands out as the first-ever to support the iPad 9. It’s also compatible with the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab models, including the S9 (2023), S6 Lite (2022/2020), S8 (2022), S7 (2020), and iPads from the 9th to the 7th generation (2021/2020/2019) with 10.2-inch displays.

° Magnetic and Adjustable Stand: Crafted with an alloy hinge and integrated magnets, the case offers the convenience of a laptop with its floating cantilever stand. Users can effortlessly adjust their viewing angle up to 130 degrees, ensuring optimal positioning for any activity.

° Backlit Keys for Enhanced Typing: The case boasts a 7-color backlight and three brightness levels, paired with responsive scissor-switch keys. This design ensures quiet, accurate typing and includes a large multi-touch trackpad for precise navigation and gesture controls.

° S-Pen Holder: A built-in holder offers secure storage and wireless charging for the S-Pen, adding convenience and preventing misplacement. The stylus can be conveniently placed in two locations: in the pen slot on the back of the stand or in the magnetic pen slot above the keyboard, ensuring your S-Pen is always at hand and fully charged.

° Extended Battery Life: The keyboard case delivers up to 320 hours of usage without a backlight, 8 hours with a backlight, and 1500 hours on standby. A Type-C cable ensures a full charge in just 4 hours.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related