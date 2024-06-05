Aptoide, a Portugal-based app store with over 400 million user, is launching the first non-Apple game store on iOS with a gamification feature offering players bonuses of up to 10% on every purchase.

Paulo Trezentos, Aptoide’s co-founder and CEO, says the company has also developed the first and only in-app purchases (IAP) solution on iOS that’s not from Apple. This means that Aptoide’s iOS game store provides the first IAP software development kit (SDK) available for iOS with Apple’s approval, opening up attractive new possibilities for both game developers and users, he adds.

The launch of the new Aptoide iOS Game Store is the culmination of months of collaboration with Apple’s team, says Trezentos. It was made possible by the Digital Markets Act (DMA) policy in Europe, he adds.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related