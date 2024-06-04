Parallels has released Parallels Desktop version 19.4.0.

According to the folks at Parallels, with the update, users are able to enjoy improved performance and seamless operation of essential Windows apps like NinjaTrader and Mathematica. This release primarily addresses the issues related to network folders, ensuring that these applications run smoothly by using symbolic links.

This new version includes various bug fixes reported by Parallels customers and introduces significant enhancements to compatibility and integration with key Windows applications on Apple Silicon Macs. Key improvements in this update reportedly include:

Enhanced compatibility with LabVIEW on Windows 11 on Arm, preventing BSOD on restart

New approach for running Microsoft SQL Server via an Ubuntu VM with x86_64 emulation and Docker engine

Improved integration with macOS, adding OS badge icons to Spotlight search results for shared apps

Command line utility improvements for Pro and Business Editions, including new reclaim-disk action and network conditioner control

Resolved issue with activation links in Business Edition invitation emails

Fixed display issues in Coherence mode for apps like SolidWorks, Delphi, and Grammarly

For further information and details on the update of Parallels Desktop, go to https://kb.parallels.com/en/129860 .

Like this: Like Loading...

Related