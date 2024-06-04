Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From AppleInsider: Actor Justin Long now stars in a painful Qualcomm ad that requires you to remember “I’m a Mac,” care about it, and fathom what his coffee mug means.

° From MacRumors: WWDC 2024 will kick off with Apple’s keynote on June 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and the page where the presentation will be live streamed is now available on YouTube. On the page, you can set a reminder to be notified before the keynote begins.

° From 9to5Mac: Spotify is once again raising the price of Spotify Premium in the United States. Although the ad-supported free tier remains available, the price of Spotify’s Premium tier is now more expensive than Apple Music.

° From The MacObserver: Chrome is testing “Send Tab To Self Notifications” for iOS, and once it rolls out, users will get push notifications when tabs are sent from other devices.

