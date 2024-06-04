The worldwide smart personal audio market showed signs of recovery in the first quarter of 2024, with shipments up 6% year on year to over 90 million units, according to the latest Canalys estimates.

The resurgence in smart personal audio sales was primarily driven by True Wireless Stereo (TWS) and wireless headphones, shipments of which were up 8% and 12%, respectively, adds the research group.

Canalys says Apple and Samsung have strategically leveraged the Beats and JBL (Harman) brands to enhance exposure and engage collaborators to strengthen consumer connections, securing their top positions. As of the first quarter of 2024, Apple has 24% of the global TWS market, which is down 8% from the first quarter of 2023.

Other companies in the top five and their global market shares are Xiaomi (8%), Samsung (8%), Huawei (5%), and boAt (4%).

