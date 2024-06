Apple has posted a new version of iPadOS 17.5.1 for the 10th-generation. No word on what the update entails.

The iPadOS 17.5.1 update can be downloaded through Finder or iTunes, and it does not appear to be over-the-air as of yet. ‌iPad‌ 10 owners who already installed iPadOS 17.5.1 may not see the update, and it may be limited to those who have not yet downloaded the software.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today