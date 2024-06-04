Apple has announced that Apple Books is now the official audiobook home for Reese’s Book Club, the book club founded by Reese Witherspoon, who chooses a book each month spotlighting a woman at the center of the story.

Apple Books will feature a dedicated page for users to follow to be notified about new monthly picks, browse previous selections, and experience themed editorial collections curated exclusively by Apple and Reese’s Book Club editors. Apple Books will also offer exclusive pricing promotions.

Additionally, the community of authors and talent from Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, will curate audiobook recommendations throughout the year, offering readers more stories to choose from that will be revealed only on Apple Books.

Readers can discover Reese’s Book Club in the Apple Books app and learn more about the latest selection, including the newly announced pick for June, “The Unwedding,” by #1 New York Times bestselling author Ally Condie. This whodunit spotlights a recent divorcee’s resort vacation to Big Sur, which unravels when she discovers a dead body on the day of a wedding.

The program marks a new milestone of Candle Media’s Hello Sunshine expanding its work with Apple, after producing the Apple TV+ original series The Last Thing He Told Me, which recently renewed for season two, as well as the Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Award-winning series The Morning Show; psychological thriller Surface, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw; and My Kind of Country, a groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent and the first competition series for Apple TV+.

